Rajasthan's Churu records 4.3 deg C
Jaipur: Cold wave conditions persisted in northern areas of Rajasthan, where Churu continued to remain the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.3 degree celsius.
Sikar, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner recorded minimum of 5, 6, 6.7, 7.3, 7.4 and 8 degree celsius, while the night temperature was above 8 degree celsius, according to Meteorological (MeT) department officials.
Cold wave conditions in northern areas are likely to remain the same during the next 24 hours, the MeT department predicted.
