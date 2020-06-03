Rajasthan records 102 fresh cases of COVID-19
Jaipur: Over 100 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the virus tally in the state to 9,475, officials said.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 203.
There are 2,766 active cases of COVID-19, while 5,977 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the officials said.
While 28 of the 102 new COVID-19 cases are from Jaipur, 18 are from Bharatpur, 13 from Nagaur, 10 from Jhalawar, three cases each from Baran, Dungarpur, Kota and Rajsamand.
Two cases each of the novel coronavirus have been reported from Karauli and Sirohi and one case each from Churu and Dholpur.
The addresses of two other patients is yet to be ascertained, officials said.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cyclone Nisarga Makes Landfall On Maharashtra Coast3 Jun 2020 8:00 AM GMT
Google adds Advanced Protection Programme to Nest devices3 Jun 2020 6:42 AM GMT
Dravid ultimate team man, game's most committed student:...3 Jun 2020 6:41 AM GMT
Salman Khan has recited a very good poem in 'Kaagaz': Satish ...3 Jun 2020 6:40 AM GMT
Trump tries religious gestures to hike support amid protests3 Jun 2020 6:31 AM GMT