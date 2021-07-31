Rajasthan govt transfers 5 IAS officers

Reg RJ- IAS Transfers Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Friday night transferred five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, while an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has been promoted to the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.



According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel, Pawan Kumar Goyal, who is working as the Chairman of Indira Gandhi Canal Board, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, School Education and Language and Library Department and Panchayati Raj Department.

Rajeshwar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, has been made the Chairman of Revenue Board, Ajmer.

Dr. R. Venkateswaran, working as the Chairman of the Board of Revenue, has been posted as Director General, Harishchandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration and ex-officio Additional Chief Secretary (Training).

Aparna Arora has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department and Sandeep Verma as Chairman and Managing Director of Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. IFS officer Dr. Deep Narayan Pandey, working as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Development) has been posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force).