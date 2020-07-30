Rajasthan: COVID-19 death toll rises to 654 with 10 new fatalities; tally of cases 39,780

Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 10 more COVID-19 fatalities in 24 hours, that pushed the death toll to 654 on Wednesday, while the tally climbed to 39,780 with 1,144 new instances of the disease during the same period, officials said.



Of the total cases, 10,817 patients are undergoing treatment while 27,032 people have been discharged from health facilities following recovery, a health department official said.

Among the fresh deaths, three were recorded in Pali, two in Bikaner, one each in Alwar, Churu and Karauli. Two patients from other states have also died of the disease.

In Jaipur alone, 183 people have died so far, followed by Jodhpur 81 fatalities, Bharatpur 53, Ajmer 38, Bikaner 36, Kota 34, Pali 30, Nagaur 23 and Dholpur 15 deaths.

Out of 1,144 new cases, 253 were recorded in Alwar, 154 in Jodhpur, 102 in Jaipur, 79 in Udaipur, 76 in Pali, 57 in Sikar, 53 in Barmer, 51 in Bharatpur, 47 in Ajmer, 45 in Kota and 29 in Bhilwara.