Rajasthan ACB arrests CGST officer with bribe money
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) officer in Bharatpur district with bribe money of Rs 4 lakh, according to an official statement.
A complaint was received alleging that CGST Superintendent, Alwar, Dhanraj Kumawat had threatened to register a case against a person and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in the statement.
The complainant informed that Kumawat was going to Alwar from Bharatpur in his car after taking Rs 4 lakh from him. The accused officer's car was intercepted and he was arrested with the bribe money, he said.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the matter and searches are being conducted, Soni said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED quizzes Rahul for 3rd consecutive day in National Herald money...15 Jun 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Mamata Banerjee to hold Oppn meet over Presidential polls today15 Jun 2022 7:50 AM GMT
Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on...15 Jun 2022 7:00 AM GMT
Covaxin booster dose enhances vaccine effectiveness against Delta,...15 Jun 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Gold worth Rs 1.36 cr seized at Mangaluru airport15 Jun 2022 6:28 AM GMT