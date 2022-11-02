Raj: 'Scheme will play imp role in effective participation of SC, ST'

jaipur: The people of Rajasthan have started getting benefited by the implementations of the budget announcements of Chief Minister Ashok



Gehlot. One of the landmarks of this wa s Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit, Tribal Enterprise Promotion Scheme-2022. Following the instructions of Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat, the scheme has been launched by the department to ensure

effective participation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the industrial development of the state.

"The objectives of this scheme are to ensure effective participation of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in the development of non-agricultural sectors (manufacturing, service and trade) of the state, skill and entrepreneurship for the deprived and weaker sections of the

society through entrepreneurship and skill promotion programmes, to prevent

the migration to the cities by creating self-employment opportunities for the educated youths and to increase the income as well as to improve the standard of living of the targeted classes," Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat informed.

This scheme provides entrepreneurs with a 9 per cent interest subsidy on loans up to Rs 25 lakh and a 7 per cent interest subsidy on loans up to Rs 5 crore, as well as a provision for margin money of up to 25 per cent of the project cost up to Rs 25 lakh.

As a result, investors from Scheduled Castes and Tribes will be encouraged to establish new industries and

conduct business in the service sector.

Under the scheme, an incubation centre costing Rs 100 crore will be set up in collaboration with DICCI and CII, in which all necessary residential training facilities will

be provided to the youth of these categories, including setting up, and operating an enterprise.

The rate of reservation payable to these categories of entrepreneurs in RIICO industrial areas has also been increased from 5 to 6 per cent.

Apart from this, the prescribed limit of plots to be allotted has been increased from 2,000 square metres to 4,000 square meters.