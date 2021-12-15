Raj Kundra gets protection from arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

In July this year, Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by Mumbai Police in another case where he was accused of distributing porn films through an app. He was granted bail in September.

A bench of justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose on Wednesday issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Kundra against a Bombay High Court order rejecting his anticipatory bail.