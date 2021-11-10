Raj govt to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will also reduce the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel like other states, announced Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday amid pressure from the opposition.

"When all states have reduced the prices, we would also have to reduce it," said Gehlot while addressing a public programme at a Jodhpur village. "Our government will also provide relief to people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in the state," he added.

Holding the Centre responsible for high fuel prices, Gehlot said the Union government "looted" people by levying massive taxes on fuel.

He also stated that the Rajasthan government has reduced VAT by about Rs 3 per litre on petrol and Rs 3.8 per litre on diesel since January 29.