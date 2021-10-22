Raj Bhawan is paperless, goes on e-office mode

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan–the Governor's Secretariat and it's all wings have become paperless.



All functions of the Raj Bhawan now will be done digitally as a new system –"e-office" has become fully functional from this Friday.

"The working of the secretariat has been made completely online as per the instructions of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar," said. Secretary to Governor Priyatu Mandal, who complimented Arlekar for his initiative and a bigger push to the plan to implement paperless working.

The e-office software,said Mandal, will bring greater transparency ,cut down delays and facilitate quick disposals.

The work of the e-office was started in August 2021, during the second wave of Covid, and finally completed on October 22 with the active participation of the department of Information Technology and NIC.

The e-office solution has been developed by NIC New Delhi and implemented by the Department of Information Technology from the financial year 2016-17, Mandal informed.

He said that all officers and employees were trained for its use by the Information Technology Department. About 500 files have been scanned and made online, in which about 82 thousand papers have been scanned. This would save about 190 paper rims in a year.

The e-Office application was implemented to automate the file work in the departments. It is a workflow based system that replaces the existing manual handling of files with a more efficient electronic system.

This system involves all stages, including the diarisation of inward receipts, creation of files, movement of receipts, files and the archival of records.

With this system, the movement of receipts and files becomes seamless and there is more transparency in the system since each and every action taken on a file is recorded electronically, he added.

A spokesperson of the Raj Bhawan said e-Files could be easily searched and retrieved and actions on them would be taken instantly. There will also be link to and reference relevant files, documents, rulings and decisions, he added and said that this simplifies decision making, as all the required information was available at a single point.

Himachal Pradesh state assembly had become paperless in 2014 and state cabinet secretariat was made paperless this year.