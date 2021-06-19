Raipur ahead of Delhi in good governance, gets second rank

New Delhi: Raipur has been ranked among the top 10 livable capitals of the country. A new report released by the Center for Science and Environment indicates that state capitals are among the most livable cities in India.



According to the Ease of Living Index 2020, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is included in the 8th best capital. Raipur is also included in the top cities with quality governance. The report states that in quality governance, Raipur ranks second among the capitals of the country. Bhopal and Delhi have got the first and fourth rank respectively.

In Raipur, along with improving the governance system, emphasis is being laid on schemes and their better implementation in time bound manner. Along with this, transparency and convenience have been increased through e-governance.

To determine the score on the Ease of Living Index, four parameters were used: quality of life, economic potential, sustainability and citizens' perception. In the report the capitals of the states are giving a good indication of the development of that state.

For the quality of governance ranking of cities, five parameters were used, services, finance, technology, urban planning and overall governance.