Rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana
Chandigarh: Rains continued to lash most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal in the two states.
In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2, 10.6, 9.7 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches above the normal.
Ambala, Hisar and Karnal witnessed 6.8 mm, 1.6 mm and 8 mm rainfall.
In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.
The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 10.3, 10.2, 9.6, 9.2, 9.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively.
Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded 4.2 mm, 8 mm, 8.7 mm, 6 mm, 1 mm, 1 mm, 18 mm, 12.9 mm and 7.6 mm of rainfall.
Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The city witnessed 8.6 mm of downpour.
On Monday, many parts in Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Chopper service suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi shrine sees...7 Jan 2020 7:36 AM GMT
Facebook rolls out 4 new privacy features7 Jan 2020 7:34 AM GMT
Amazon launches Echo Auto for your car at Rs 4,9997 Jan 2020 7:33 AM GMT
Christian Bale in talks to join 'Thor: Love and Thunder'7 Jan 2020 7:31 AM GMT
Aus head coach Langer to take break from India tour7 Jan 2020 7:30 AM GMT