Rains continue to pound several parts of K'taka, 12 dead since June 1

bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said a total 12 people have lost their lives so far in various rain-related incidents since June 1, as torrential rains continue to batter several parts of the state.



The CM, who chaired a meeting of district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners of 13 rain-affected districts to review the situation there, said rains will continue for another three to four days at various places across the state, as he also instructed officials to take necessary precautionary measures, and to conduct relief and rescue operations immediately.

Officials in districts bordering Maharashtra have been asked to maintain contact with their counterparts there regarding the release of water from dams, following reports of heavy rains in the neighboring states.

Also there is an inter-state committee to monitor and coordinate things.

"For the last three to four days there have been more than normal rains in coastal, malnad and interior regions of the state causing damage to lives and properties. According to information received, there have been heavy rains and flood like situation in 13 districts and 17 taluks in them," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, he said from June 1 till now about 12 people have died and 65 livestock have lost their lives.

"Directions have been issued to evacuate people living in and around the areas affected by landslides last year, and also clear the roads that have been blocked due to landslips," he added.