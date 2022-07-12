Rains claim 14 lives in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and thousands were moved to safety as heavy downpour lashed parts of west and central India on Monday.



Three persons were missing in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district after heavy rains and incessant downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district, where many temples, located on the bed of the Godavari river, were submerged.

Officials said three persons were swept away in overflowing nullahs in the last three days and their bodies were fished out later. However, three more persons are still missing after being swept away in the nullah, they said.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas also received moderate showers on Monday.

After eluding the capital for over a week, rains lashed parts of Delhi on Monday afternoon bringing temporary relief from the muggy weather conditions. However, by evening, the weather again turned humid.

Moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Rajasthan while isolated places received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, weather officials said.

At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas, while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued.

The Met department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Met department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 33 of 52 districts of the state, while lightning amid steady downpour claimed seven lives in the last 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said very heavy rainfall in the 64.5 to 204.4 mm range was likely to lash 33 districts.