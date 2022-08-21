Rain inundates south J'khand; people shifted to safer places

Jamshedpur/ Ranchi: Around 2,500 people living in the southern part of Jharkhand were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain since Friday night, officials said.



Though the deep depression that brought heavy rainfall has weakened, parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain on Sunday.

In Jharkhand's Kolhan division comprising Seraikela-Kharswan and East and West Singhbhum districts, 2,500-odd people affected by flood-like situation were shifted to safer places since Saturday.

The water level of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers which were flowing above the danger level on Sunday morning is slowly receding, officials said.

Water released from dams such as Chandil and Tenughat also inundated low-lying areas affecting the people of various areas, particularly Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum district.

In Seraikela-Kharswan district, over 1,600 people were shifted to temporary shelter homes from Seraikela and Chandil sub-divisions after areas including Rammadaiya bustee, Bhatia bustee, Raidih bustee, Kapali and Chandil were submerged.

The district administration has made arrangements for their food at shelter homes and deployed an ambulance to meet any emergency, Deputy Commissioner Arava Rajkamal said.

More than 500 people were relocated to a nearby school building from Gandhi Tola in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district after the area was inundated.