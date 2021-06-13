Railways Minister Piyush Goyal offers worship at Lord Venkateswara temple

Tirupati (AP): Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday offered worship at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala.

Goyal, along with his wife and family members, arrived here last night on a one day spiritual visit and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara early this morning, a temple official said.

After his worship, Piyush Goyal was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and a holy memento by TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

Goyal had visited the hill temple in March this year, he said.