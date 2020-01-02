Railways integrates its helpline numbers into single one — 139

New Delhi: To ease out the rail travel of the passengers, the government launched integrated helpline number 139 as a one-stop solution to all queries and problems. To seek assistance from railway authorities, passengers just need to give a call or SMS on the number. It is an interactive voice response system. 139 would be available in 12 different languages.



"... Indian Railway has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during their journey," an official statement mentioned.

According to details shared by the rail ministry, the Indian Railways grievance helpline numbers like 182 for railway security, 1072 for information related to rail accidents, 9717630982 for registering complaints via SMS, 138 for medical emergencies, 58888 for cleaning of coaches, 155210 for complaints related to vigilance and corruption, 1800111321 for catering services will be discontinued from the first day of 2020. In present, all these numbers have now been integrated into single railway helpline number 139.

This number will further assist passengers seeking help or information related to any basic train enquiries such as schedule, ticket bookings, PNR, fares, etc.

For information related to safety and medical emergencies, the extension is '1' after dialling 139; for information related to train fares, PNR and ticket booking, the extension is '2'; for lodging complaints related to catering services, extension is '3'; for general complaints, extension is '4'; for complaints related to corruption, the extension is '5'; for information related to rail accidents, the extension is '6'; to know the status of your registered complaints, the extension is '9' and to seek call centre service, one has to press '*'.

"There is no need of a smartphone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users," ministry communiqué mentioned.

The move will also help the Indian Railways to focus on the 'corrective action' further will be helping the ministry in making managerial decisions more precise and effective.

Passengers can now seek assistance or information from the 'Rail Madad' app. It was launched by Indian Railways on July 15, 2019. The mobile and web-based application registers a complaint with minimum inputs and issues unique ID. It relays the complaint online to relevant officials for immediate action.