Railways diverts trains due to ops reasons

New Delhi: Northern Railway on Tuesday said that due to operational reasons ,the 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Neelanchal Express & 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express trains will be diverted to run via Tatanagar-Chandil-Purulia-Bokaro Steel City instead of Muri-Kotshila-Bokaro Steel City and the 12877 Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express train will be diverted to run via Tori instead of Muri-Barka Kana.

The railway authority also informed that due to Agitation on North East Frontier Railway (NF Railway) , the 15955 Dibrugarh –Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on December17, 18 and 19 will remain cancelled.