Railways diverts trains due to ops reasons
New Delhi: Northern Railway on Tuesday said that due to operational reasons ,the 12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Terminal Neelanchal Express & 22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express trains will be diverted to run via Tatanagar-Chandil-Purulia-Bokaro Steel City instead of Muri-Kotshila-Bokaro Steel City and the 12877 Ranchi-New Delhi Garib Rath Express train will be diverted to run via Tori instead of Muri-Barka Kana.
The railway authority also informed that due to Agitation on North East Frontier Railway (NF Railway) , the 15955 Dibrugarh –Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail, Journey Commencing on December17, 18 and 19 will remain cancelled.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Satya Kaundal to be Shimla's first woman Mayor18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
4 convicted in Jaipur serial blasts, 11 yrs of wait ends18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June every18 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT