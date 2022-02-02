Railways allocated Rs 1.40 lakh crore budgetary support

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry has been allocated budgetary support of Rs 140367.13 crore in the Union Budget on Tuesday - Rs 20,311 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal.



Overall, the national transporter is set to get a capital expenditure (CapEx) push of Rs 2.45 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, 14 percent higher than the budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 2.15 lakh crore for the current financial year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech for 2022-23 said that India will manufacture 400 new, energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains in the next three years. The rail sector will also develop One Station One Product, which will leverage local produce carried on the railways.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the announcements and said that the two Vande Bharat trains currently in operation are state-of-the-art trains, but the upcoming ones will be "Next Gen trains." "The second version of these trains will start testing from April. From August, we will begin serial production. The Next Gen trains will ensure comfort, safety and speed for passengers," he said in a press briefing.

These new trainsets are going to be made of light-weight aluminum, as opposed to steel, making each around 50 tonnes lighter in weight, consuming much less energy than their steel counterparts. The cost of such new trainsets would be an estimated Rs 120 crore, officials said.

The contract for manufacturing 44 such trains has already been awarded.

The FM also said that the Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, besides taking the lead in the integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for the movement of parcels.

Vaishnaw said that this integration of posts and railways will bring better logistics solutions for people living in remote areas.

He also said that the Railways will introduce new products and services for small farmers and enterprises.