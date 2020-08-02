Railway continues efforts towards all-round development of Ayodhya station

New Delhi: Ayodhya, Lord Ram's holy birthplace, has been the focal point of devotion and faith in the middle of the whole world since ages. It attracts innumerable devotees from all over the world. Due to this importance, the railway station of Ayodhya city also holds a special place on Indian Railways.



Keeping in view the importance, the railways is in the direction of providing high class infrastructural facilities, passenger amenities, cleanliness, beauty and various desired facilities with high quality standards in Ayodhya railway station.

It is noteworthy that the construction work of a well-equipped building with the latest and modern passenger facilities of Ayodhya station is in progress, for this building an approval of Rs 80 crore were sanctioned in the financial year 2017-18, which has been increased to Rs 104.77 crore at present. This station building is being constructed by the RITES an enterprises of Railways. The construction of this building will be in two phases– in the first phase, the development work in platform number 1 and 2/3, the development of the current circulating area and the development of the holding area.

In the second phase, the construction of the new station building and the construction of other facilities. These facilities include renovation of the internal and external premises of the station to increase the facilities available at the station such as expansion of the number of ticket counters, waiting room expansion, 03 restrooms with air-conditioned facility, 17-bed male dormitory with toilet, 10-bed female dormitory with toilet, continuous progress work is underway towards providing other desired facilities including an additional foot over bridge, food plaza, shops, additional toilets.