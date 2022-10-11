Railway connectivity extended upto Khongsang in Manipur

maligaon: In a bid to further extend rail connectivity in Manipur, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate the Jan Shatabdi Express train between Agartala to Jiribam upto Khongsang in Manipur.



The train will commence its regular journey w.e.f October 14, 2022 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

This section has been newly constructed under Jiribam – Imphal new line project. Train journey travel time is less than half as the journey time will be around 07 hours covering a distance of 300 kms against about 15 hours or so by road. The Jan Shatabdi will be having new Linke Hofmann Busch coaches with latest amenities for passengers. Moreover a Vistadome coach has also been added in this train. The inaugural special of this train will be flagged off by President of India on October 13 at 08:45 hours from Agartala railway station.