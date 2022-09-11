Railway Board CEO inspects ongoing works on Katra-Banihal section of USBRL Project in J&K

NEW DELHI: Vinay Kumar Tripathi, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board inspected the ongoing works on Katra- Banihal (111 km) section of USBRL Project in Jammu & Kashmir from September 9 to 10. The inspection started from tunnel T-1( 3159m). Tunnel excavation of 1,860 m has been completed from portal P1 end and 1,039 m completed from P2 end. Now, balance excavation is only 260 m. Due to main boundary thrust location, progress is very slow. Tunnel excavation requires lot of pre- support measures and post excavation support systems. Executing agency was advised to complete balance excavation by augmenting resources.