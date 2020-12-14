Railway allows unreserved travel in limited passenger and suburban trains

New Delhi: Quashing all the rumours over the unreserved travel soon in trains, Indian Railways confirmed it will only be permitted in suburban rails and limited numbers of passenger trains.



In an official statement, the ministry said, "Permission given to Zonal Railways to issue unreserved tickets are meant only for suburban and limited no of local passenger trains operating on few zones."

"Running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under COVID times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly," the ministry further added.

Indian Railways is currently operating more than 900 express or mail trains of the pre-COVID period, along with a total of 908 special trains, 566 festive special trains during this ongoing pandemic crisis situation and 238 services of Kolkata metro from July till November 30. Further, 2773 Mumbai suburban service and 843 Kolkata suburban services operated till now.

As many as 52 more special train services were commenced by South Western Railway earlier this month, including 12 short distance passenger trains connecting Bengaluru in all 4 directions (Mysuru, Hassan, Hindupur, Hosur, Marikuppam/Bangarapet).

However, there will be no unreserved travel for the express or mail trains- including the special and clone trains. "There has been no change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials... the existing mail express special trains including festival/holiday specials, clone specials which are running on the fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only," the ministry clarified on its official statement.

Meanwhile, the rail ministry data says, 100 per cent occupancy recorded for 416 mail trains, 50 to 100 per cent occupancy for 400 mail trains, less than 50 per cent occupancy for 40 mail trains and 16 other such trains recorded with even lesser occupancy till November end.

Recently, the ministry informed all zonal railways and has given approval for the sale of unreserved tickets for suburban and limited numbers of passenger trains, issuing a letter.