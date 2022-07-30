Rail traffic hit for hours after Brahmaputra Mail hits bull
Kaushambi (UP): Rail Traffic remained disrupted for about 10 hours after the overhead equipment (OHE) on Delhi-Howrah rail line broke following 15658 Brahmaputra Mail's collision with a bull, a senior Railway official said on Saturday.
The train was on its way to Delhi from Dibrugarh, when it collided with the animal near Bharwari railway station in the district, he said.
After the incident at 8.50 pm Friday night, all trains upline were stopped, and a railway team repaired the line reaching the spot from Prayagraj, restoring the rail traffic after 10 hours this morning, Bharwari station superintendent D N Yadav said.
The incident took place about 2km before the Bharwari railway station, after which the engine driver somehow brought the train to platform number two of the station.
Following the incident, many major trains, including Lichchavi Express, Mahabodhi Express, and Purushottam Express were stopped at previous stations.
The line was repaired by a team of the Electrical Department of Railways which reached there from Prayagraj with a power wagon.
The engine of Brahmaputra Mail had also developed some technical snag, Yadav said, adding that no one was hurt in the incident.
