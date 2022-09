Raids at 50 places target narco, terrorist and gangster nexus

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency Monday carried out raids at 50 places across three states and in the national capital to dismantle what an official called was an "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters and drug-smugglers.



Those covered under the raids also included gangsters involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The NIA had registered a case on August 26 after it identified some of the "most desperate gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad" who were spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities.

The raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi to dismantle and disrupt the "emerging nexus" between terrorists, gangsters, drug-smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad, an official spokesperson said, adding these cases were taken over from the Delhi Police.

Searches were conducted this morning at the premises belonging to gangsters Goldy Brar, who is at present based in Canada, Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Varinder Pratap alias Kala Rana, Kala Jathedi, Vikram Brar, Gaurav Patyal alias Lucky Patyal (who was earlier arrested in Armenia).

Other premises covered are associated with gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Koushal Chaudhary, Tillu Tajpuria, Amit Dagar, Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Sandeep alias Bandar, Umesh alias Kala, Irfan alias Cheenu Pahalwan, Ashim alias Hashim Baba, Sachin Bhanja and their associates.

Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria are also involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29.

Six pistols, one revolver and one shotgun were seized along with ammunition during the raids, the spokesperson said, adding drugs, cash, incriminating documents, digital devices, details of benami property, threat letters have also been seized.

The raids came after some recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals including doctors were reported. Officials said these gangs were using cyber-space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public

at large.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and

drug smuggling cartels

and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country, the spokesperson said.