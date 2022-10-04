Rahul turns heat on BJP in K'taka

Mysuru/Pandavapura (Ktk): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday dubbed the BJP government in Karnataka as the "most corrupt" in the country and said "'complaints of commission" have been sent to the prime minister but no action has been taken.



Gandhi started the 26th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra at the crack of dawn and walked through the streets of the old Mysuru town, which was decked up for the famous 10-day Dasara celebrations, and reached Mandya.

People lined up on both sides of the road to welcome Gandhi and chanted slogans hailing the Congress leader during the yatra that has covered over 600 km in its Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala legs.

In Mysuru, the yatra moved as a colourful procession amid beating of drums, with artistes in traditional costumes walking with Congress leaders and workers to match the town's festive spirit.

After covering a distance of 22 km, readily shaking hands and clicking pictures with eager supporters on the way, Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Pandavapura bus station in Mandya, where he lashed out at the BJP government in Karnataka.

"This 40 percent Commission government in the state is taking bribes from all and the most affected are farmers, labourers, small traders, and small and medium enterprises.

"This is the most corrupt government in the entire country. This BJP government is taking 40 percent commission. Contractors of Karnataka have written a letter to the prime minister about this commission but there is no action or response," he alleged.

The Congress leaders said that even BJP workers are not spared and one recent example was the suicide by a contractor "who happened to be a BJP leader and had to take the extreme step as he could not pay the commission".

Gandhi urged the people to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra against the politics of hate and violence "perpetrated by the BJP in the country".