Rahul to visit Punjab today, Kejriwal's 2-day sojourn starts on Friday

Chandigarh: With the election scene heating up in Punjab for February 20 Assembly polls, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the state tomorrow while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to the state from Friday.



According to Rahul Gandhi's schedule released by his party, the Congress leader will start his campaign in Punjab by paying obeisance at Shri Harminder Sahib in Amritsar at 9 on Thursday morning.

Gandhi will be accompanied by all the 117 candidates of his party for the February 20 polls.