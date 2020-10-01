Rahul to hold tractor rallies in Pb, Hry to protest against farm laws

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 3 to 5 to protest against the Centre's new farm laws, the party said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, Pradesh Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar, and all state ministers and Congress MLAs will join the protests, to give voice to the angst and pain of the farmers, whose livelihood and future has been put at stake by the central legislations.

According to a Punjab Congress spokesperson, the tractor rallies are expected to be supported by farmers' organisations and will cover more than 50 kms over three days. The rallies are scheduled to begin at around 11 am on each of the three days, and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, said the spokesperson.