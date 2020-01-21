Rahul to hold rallies across country over 'economic problems'

New Delhi/Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold public rallies and meetings across the country starting with Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the country's "economic problems" including rising unemployment.

Congress leaders in New Delhi said Gandhi's address in Jaipur will focus on the youths and students who are facing problems because of lack of jobs and rising unemployment due to the prevailing economic situation in the country.

The public rally comes ahead of the Union budget scheduled to be presented on February 1.

Gandhi also intends to address a rally in Madhya Pradesh, where he will focus on issues confronting the farmers, tribals and rural workers. Further, he is likely to address a meeting of small and medium industrialists, traders and professionals at Mumbai, the party leaders said.

They said the schedule of these and other rallies are being worked out.

"On January 28, Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to Jaipur to address a rally. This rally will give a message in the country. The rally will attract attention of the Centre on the burning issues of the country," Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

Pilot, who became the longest-serving Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president on Tuesday after completing six years on the post, also visited the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur to review the preparation for the rally.

He alleged the Modi government was not taking any concrete step on the issues of public interest and the economy, but was busy "diverting" public attention by bringing laws which are unnecessary.