Rahul: No govt in world can stop farmers fighting 'battle of truth'

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agitation of farmers against the new farm laws and said no government in the world can stop farmers fighting the "battle of truth".

The former Congress chief's attack on the government came as thousands of farmers gathered at various entry points into the national capital in a determined bid to push their way through as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the prime minister should remember that whenever arrogance takes on truth, it gets defeated.

"No government in the world can stop the farmers who are fighting the battle of truth," the former Congress chief said.

"The Modi government will have to agree to the demands of the farmers and take back the black laws. This is just the beginning!" he tweeted with the hashtag 'IamWithFarmers'.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over attempts to stop farmers from marching to Delhi over farm laws, saying the prime minister who is worried about 'one nation, one election' should also implement 'one nation, one treatment'.

Her attack on the prime minister came a day after Modi advocated 'one nation, one election' system and a single voters' list, saying polls taking place every few months hinders development. Posting a video on Twitter of water cannons being used on protesting farmers, Gandhi said, "To suppress the voice of farmers -- Water was rained on them. Roads are being dug up to stop them." "But the government is not ready to show or tell them that where MSP being a legal right is written," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The PM who is concerned about 'one nation, one election', should also implement "one nation, one treatment", Priyanka Gandhi said.