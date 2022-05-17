Rahul meets newly-appointed office bearers in Haryana
chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state in-charge Vivek Bansal, newly appointed state president Chaudhary Udaybhan and newly appointed working state president Jitendra Bhardwaj, Ramkishan Gurjar, Shruti Chaudhary and Suresh Gupta met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hooda said this was Rahul Gandhi's first meeting with the newly appointed office bearers. "Rahul Gandhi has asked everyone to work unitedly in the interest of the party. He has said that everyone should strongly raise the voice of the people and fight on the issues of public interest," Hooda said.
State in-charge Vivek Bansal said the newly appointed office bearers have assured Rahul Gandhi to discharge their responsibility with full devotion. "Haryana Congress will be seen progressing rapidly in the coming days," he said.
Chaudhary Udaybhan and the newly appointed working presidents thanked Rahul Gandhi. Udaybhan said strengthening the organization and taking it to grassroots would be his priority for the next three months. Preparations are in full swing for the 'Vipaskh Aapke Samaksh' program to be held in Fatehabad on May 29. There is great enthusiasm among the public about the programme, as was visible when he was reaching Chandigarh with Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Delhi to take charge.
During this, thousands of people were present on the way to welcome them. Due to which the journey of 4 hours was covered in 12 hours.
