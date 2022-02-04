Rahul likely to announce Punjab CM face on Sun

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce his party's chief ministerial face during his virtual rally at Ludhiana on February 6.



Gandhi will be on his second visit to Punjab on Sunday after the announcement of Assembly polls.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi made this announcement while addressing an election rally at Ropar. During his first visit to Punjab, Gandhi had announced that the party would soon name its CM face after consultation with party workers.

After this, the party has been holding a survey across the state.

The party has been playing voice recorded messages asking people to chose from Channi, State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu or no CM face.