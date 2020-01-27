Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Albert Hall, Ram Niwas Bagh, Jaipur at 2 p.m. on January 28 to highlight the plight of economy and unemployment.

Ahead of the Congress leader's rally, the youth Congress has launched the NRU, National register for unemployment on Monday.

The party is raising the issue of economic distress on all forums, and beginning Monday the party has started a series of press conferences to raise the issue of the state of economy.

The Congress said: "Beginning today January 27, 2020, Congress Party will hold Special Press Conferences to highlight The State of Indian Economy."

Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted on the issue of unemployment which he said is rising rapidly and government is unable to provide employment to educated youth of the country.

The party is also against the CAA and the NPR and Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue as the Rajasthan government has already passed a resolution in the assembly.

Digvijaya Singh, senior leader of the party said: "I have a very positive suggestion for our prime minister. Instead of NRC which has led to Social Unrest throughout the Country he should prepare a "National Register of Educated Unemployed Indian Citizens. But he won't as it won't be a Divisive Agenda! It would be a Unifying Agenda!!"