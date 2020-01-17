Rahul Gandhi raises doubt on probe in Davinder Singh case

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the best way to "silence" Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was to hand the investigations against him to NIA chief YC Modi, under whose care the case will be "as good as dead".



Training his guns on the National Investigation Agency chief, Gandhi said he had earlier investigated the Gujarat riots and the Harem Pandya assassination cases.

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA," Gandhi said on Twitter, adding that the agency is headed by "another Modi" who investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya's assassination. In his care, "the case is as good as dead", Gandhi alleged.

Using the hashtag "WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced", the Congress leader asked "And why".

The Union Home Ministry has asked the NIA to initiate the process of probing the case of suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police deputy superintendent Davinder Singh, who was caught in south Kashmir while ferrying two militants to Jammu last weekend.

As per PTI reports, the formal notification of handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to be issued by the ministry soon.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on DSP Davinder Singh, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

Congress has also sought a fresh probe in the Pulwama terror attack case following the arrest of Davinder Singh, saying it needs to be investigated if the tainted officer was involved in the devastating terror attack of 2019.

Singh was arrested on Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

with agencies inputs