Rahul Gandhi meets Moosewala's family, slams AAP govt

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today met the family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in his native village Moosa in Mansa district of Punjab to offer his condolences.



Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi targeted Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab and said maintaining peace and tranquility in the state was beyond AAP government's capabilities.

Rahul Gandhi landed at Chandigarh airport in the morning today and drove straight to Moosa village in Mansa where he spent nearly an hour with Moosewala's bereaved family.

Slamming the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann after meeting Moosewala's family, Gandhi said that the state government has proved an utter failure.

"The law and order of the state has completely broken down. Maintaining peace and tranquility in Punjab is beyond the capability of the AAP government," he tweeted.

On his visit to Moosewala's residence, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is difficult to describe the grief that the parents of Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala ji are going through ... It is our duty to get them justice, and we will do so."

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former deputy chief minister O P Soni and some other party leaders accompanied him to Moosa village.

The police had made tight security arrangements outside the residence of Moosewala in view of Rahul Gandhi's visit.

Moosewala, who had joined the Congress December last year, had unsuccessfully contested from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi was out of the country when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Prominent persons and leaders from across the political spectrum have been visiting Moosewala's native village to meet the family and express their condolences.

Congress' Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who was last year served a show-cause notice for her alleged anti-party activities, also paid a visit to the singer's house and expressed condolences.

However, she left before the former Congress chief arrived.

Preneet Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.