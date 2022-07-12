Rahul Gandhi leaves for personal foreign trip, to skip key Cong meeting
new delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday left for a short personal visit abroad.
Sources said the former Congress president left this morning and is likely to return by Sunday, ahead of the Presidential election and the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.
The party did not disclose any details of his visit and termed it personal.
Gandhi will skip a crucial party meeting for preparations of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and internal elections of the Congress on Thursday, where all general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents have been invited. Rahul Gandhi has been often criticised by the BJP for his frequent visits abroad.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Committee group meeting on July 14 at 10.30 am which will be attended by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and continue till August 12.
