Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed
Udaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said he will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away on Friday. He was 73.
"The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, the official WAM news agency said in a statement.
Condoling his death, Gandhi said in a tweet, My heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and to the people of United Arab Emirates.
He will be fondly remembered as a visionary leader who brought rapid development to the UAE, Gandhi said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kerala to get monsoon rains by May 27: IMD13 May 2022 2:00 PM GMT
Sonia calls for urgent reforms at 'Chintan Shivir'; slams PM for...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Govt needs to take harsh steps as Kashmiri Pandits not safe even after ...13 May 2022 1:45 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed13 May 2022 1:30 PM GMT
MP: 11 schools in Bhopal receive bomb hoax emails13 May 2022 1:22 PM GMT