Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in J-K's Pahalgam

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of security personnel in an accident in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.



Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries on Tuesday when the bus fell in deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Two ITBP personnel died on the spot, five security personnel succumbed to injuries later.

The news of a bus carrying ITBP personnel falling into a gorge in Pahalgam area of ??Jammu and Kashmir is very saddening, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I wish the injured jawans a speedy recovery and peace to the souls of the martyred and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the former Congress chief said.



