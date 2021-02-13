Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man' for India, says Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is becoming a "doomsday man" for India by constantly insulting constitutional functionaries and creating fake narratives on various issues.



Replying to the general discussion on Budget in Lok Sabha, she said the former Congress chief was creating fake narratives but does not have patience to listen to replies on allegations levelled against the government.

"We need to recognise these two tendencies of the Congress party. One is creating fake narratives and second, lack of belief in a democratically elected Parliamentary system.

"In banks, you did phone banking and left huge NPAs. This is one tendency, create institutions and use them for 'Hum Do Hamare Do' and at the end of the day keep accusing others," she said.

'Hum Do Hamare Do' expression was used by Gandhi in his speech on Thursday, during the general debate on the Budget, referring to the fact that only four persons are ruling this country including two business houses. Retorting to this, the Finance Minister said this expression fits on the Gandhi family.

With regard to the second tendency of Congress, she said, "we will put allegations, use abusive language, but when under Parliamentary procedure they have to respond to... they only shout and walk out."

She criticised the Congress for inconsistency in their approach in the two houses of Parliament.

"The same party in Rajya Sabha takes part in Budget discussion and asks questions and listens answers... why that does not happen in Lok Sabha... why take different positions in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha... what is this," she wondered.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's speech on Thursday, during which he talked about farm laws but declined to speak on the Budget, she said, "he is probably becoming a doomsday man for India."

The Minister further said that Gandhi laid the "foundation" but did not speak about the Budget during the discussion on it. Sitharaman said she wanted Gandhi to speak on 10 issues, but was disappointed as the Congress leader made no mention of them.

"I wanted to know from the Congress why it took a U-turn on the farm laws but no reply came," she said, adding that Gandhi did not tell the House why Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh did not waive farm loans as promised in their manifesto.