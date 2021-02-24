Rahul Gandhi assures inclusion of fishermen's demands in Congress manifesto for Kerala polls

Kollam (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to reach out to fishermen in poll-bound Kerala, assuring them that his party would include their needs in its election manifesto as he sailed with a group of fishers and expressed admiration for their work in sea braving all odds. During an emotional interaction with thousands of fisherfolk, including women, at Thangassery beach in this southern coastal district, he also lashed out at the LDF government over the controversial pact for building trawlers, claiming it might affect the livelihood of fishermen.

"I understand and respect what you do. I admire what you are doing. Many times, we eat the fish but we will not understand the hard work behind and how it reached our plate," the Congress MP representing Wayanad in the state said.