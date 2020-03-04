Rahul came from Italy, he too must get checked: Bidhuri
New Delhi: BJP MP from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday suggested that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too must go through due process of coronavirus quarantine and sample checking.
"Rahul Gandhi recently came from Italy. I don't know if he was checked at the airport. He should also go through medical check-up to ensure that he is not infected with the deadly virus," Bidhuri said outside Parliament, after Gandhi was seen with other Congress leaders at the central hall of parliament earlier.
Bidhuri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself talked about coronavirus as it was a very serious situation with now 28 positive cases in India.
