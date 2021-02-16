Rahul attacks Centre over LPG price hike

New Delhi: In a fresh attack on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rs 50 hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinder, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the government is "looting from the public" and is helping in the development of only "two".



Taking a veiled dig at the unnamed "two", Gandhi in his tweet said, "Looting from the public and development of only 'two'." Earlier, Gandhi had also claimed that the government is working for only the two businessmen in the country and not the common people.

The price of LPG domestic cylinders in Delhi was increased by Rs 50 per unit on Sunday drawing criticism from the opposition parties. The new price of Rs 769 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is applicable in the national capital from Monday.

This is the second price hike of LPG cylinders in February as the non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked by Rs 25 on February 4 across the four metro cities.

In a related development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday to kick-start the poll campaign in the UT. The Union Territory, along with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, will go to the assembly polls in the next few months.

On the issue, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that Gandhi would address fishermen in neighbouring Solai Nagar in Muthialpet assembly constituency and then proceed for interaction with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for women.

"Congress would fight the polls in alliance with the parties constituting the secular democratic alliance, including the DMK," he said.