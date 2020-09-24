Radio Salesian to air Lepcha language programmes of Lepcha Dev Board

Darjeeling: With the community radio emerging as one of the most effective outreach tools, the Mayal Lyang Lepcha Development Board (MLLDB) has approached Salesian Radio to broadcast Lepcha language programmes.



Three Lepcha artists are also undergoing a month-long training in radio journalism at Salesian Radio.

Lepcha is an indigenous tribe residing in these regions including Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal; Sikkim, eastern Nepal and southwestern parts of Bhutan.

The brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the MLLDB was constituted by the Government of West Bengal in February 2013 to protect, promote and safeguard the Lepcha language, tradition, culture and overall development of the community. There are 15 such community development boards in the

hills.

"The role of community radio is very important in propagating language, culture and tradition. We express our gratitude to Salesian radio for helping us realize our dream. In future, it is our plan to set up a Lepcha community radio. This is the groundwork for that," stated Ren Lyansong Tamsang, Chairman,

MLLDB.

Founded in 2016, Radio Salesian (90.8 FM) is run by Salesian College, Sonada, and is the only FM (commercial or community radio) in the Darjeeling Hills. It is highly popular and has a great reach.

"The weekly programs in Lepcha language will be aired on Radio Salesian 90.8 FM - The Voice of the Hills. They will also be available on web radio 'Radiosalesian' on 'Listen2MyRadio' App. It is mandatory for community radio to promote indigenous and ethnic cultures and languages of the local population," stated Father CM Paul, Director, Radio

Salesian.

The one-month-long training will cover all the aspects of radio journalism.

"At the end of this one-month training, the interns will be able to handle all aspects of radio content creation, program packaging and delivery as well as radio program production and studio management," elaborated Radio Salesian Program Coordinator RJ

Samir.

Suk Tshering Lepcha, Liesa Lepcha and Jilbert Lepcha of Kalimpong are undergoing one month intense, hands-on radio journalism training with Radio Salesian from September

21.

"We are learning many new things. We sincerely hope that we will be able to do justice to the purpose with which we have been sent here," stated Liesa Lepcha, cultural folk artist and one of the

trainees.

"Radio Salesian is committed to the Community of Darjeeling which is a conglomerate of diverse ethnic groups" stated Father GeorgeThadathil, Principal, Salesian College,

Sonada.