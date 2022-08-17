Rachna Gupta appointed HPPSC chairperson

shimla: Rachna Gupta, a former journalist and currently senior most member of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will be the new chairman of the Commission. An award winning media professional Gupta will have a six year term as



Chairperson or till she attains the age of 62.

Incidentally, she is the first woman who will be holding this constitutional post in Himachal Pradesh. Gupta has replaced Ajay Kumar, a former Indian Forest Services Officer, who had retired recently.

Besides Gupta, Himachal Pradesh government has filled in the posts of three other members – Col (Rtd) Rajesh Kumar, Prof Om Prakash Sharma, an educationist and bureaucrat Rakesh Sharma.

Born on February 22, 1973, she hails from Shimla. Her early schooling, Masters' in Journalism and Mass Communication and finally the P.hD degree in Sociology discipline –all accomplished in Shimla. Known for her writing skills, right from her college at RKMV, she started her career as journalist in New Delhi with Indian Express Newspaper.