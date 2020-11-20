Rabri Devi not observing Chhath as RJD-led alliance faces 'defeat' in poll

New Delhi: The photo-finish defeat of RJD-led Grand Alliance in the just concluded Bihar assembly election has not only put a brake on political 'aspirations' of its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav rather it has also dampened the festivity spirits of his family members as former Bihar chief minister and senior RJD leader Rabri Devi has decided to not observe the state's revered religious Chhath Puja for the third consecutive year.



Besides Rabri, daughters — Misa Bharti, Ragini, Durga and Dhanno — are also not performing Chhath this year.

However, the state's most pious festival is being performed as usual at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence at 1, Anne Marg in Patna. The CM's sister-in-law and sisters are performing the rituals.

The decision of Rabri Devi — the wife of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav — to not celebrate Chhath this year has brought disappointment to RJD supporters across the state as the former CM has been observing the four-day-long Chhath Puja for more than three decades, excluding 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

However, as per party insiders, Rabri Devi (64) has decided to not observe Chhath as Lalu Prasad has not been released from the jail and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav didn't become CM of the state as the Grand Alliance lost the election.

"It was expected that the Jharkhand High Court would hear Lalu Prasad's bail plea before Chhath, but it got deferred. Also, the health condition of Lalu Prasad has also deteriorated in recent days. So due to all these reasons, Rabri Devi has decided to not observe Chhath this year too," said a source close to her family.

"Members of Lalu Prasad's family were hoping that Lalu Prasad would get bail in early November and the RJD-led alliance would form the government in Bihar, but none happened. So Rabri Devi is not feeling like celebrating the festival when the family is going through several crises," the sources said. The four-day festival started on Wednesday with nahay khay and would end on Saturday with argh to Sun God on its rise in the morning.