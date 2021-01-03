R-Day: 'Sabuj Sathi' to be theme of Bengal's tableau at Rajpath

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream project 'Sabuj Sathi' will be the theme of Bengal's tableau in the forthcoming Republic Day parade at the Rajpath in New Delhi.



The decision of allowing 'Sabuj Sathi' to be shown at the Republic Day parade indicates that the Centre has recognised it as a 'unique scheme' taken up by the Bengal government.

According to sources, representatives of the state government have been called for a meeting on January 4 along with the final model of the tableau by the expert committee of the Ministry of Defence after it accepted the Bengal government's proposal of highlighting 'Sabuj Sathi' scheme as the theme.

"The work of decorating the tableau as per the model is expected to start soon after the meeting," an official said.

Banerjee had introduced the scheme five years back in October. She had then distributed the first batch of bicycles among the students of Gopiballavpur Block II, which was then in West Midnapore district (now in Jhargram district).

Students studying between classes IX and XII in state-run, sponsored or aided schools and in Madrasahs get bicycles under the scheme.

So far, one crore bicycles have been distributed among students. Another 40 lakh students will get the same this year. The state government has spent Rs 2,000 crore for the project till date. The project has got global recognition by winning the World Summit of Information Society in August 2020.

It is one of the most successful projects of the Bengal government as it reduced school drop-out rate, particularly among girls. The students no longer walk miles to reach their education institutes.

Bengal's tableau based on the 'Sabujshree' scheme did not receive the Centre's nod for the Republic Day parade in 2020. Similarly, the same based on 'Ekatai Sampriti' (Unity is Harmony) was also not allowed to be a part of the event in 2018.