R-Day 2020: CISF wins best marching contingent award

New Delhi: The CISF has been declared as the 'best marching contingent' amongst CAPFs and other auxiliary squads during the Republic Day parade this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.



The yellow headgear donning 148-member contingent was led by Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh that paraded the Rajpath on January 26. This is the sixth time that the force has won this award, a CISF spokesperson said.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is the national civil aviation security force that guards 61 airports at present apart from vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain. CISF is among the five Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).