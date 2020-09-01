Queen of Hills fondly remembers Mukherjee

Darjeeling: Meena Shreshta still remembers scurrying up to "Pranab-Uncle's" room as a little girl of twelve, serving him his morning cuppa. Many years hence, accompanied by her granddaughter and brother, when she met him in Darjeeling in the capacity of President of India, he was still her beloved Pranab-Uncle.



Former President Pranab Mukherjee had a great love for Darjeeling. He used to frequent the Hills as a Congressman in his early days for party activities. In Darjeeling, he used to at times put up at Pradhan Hotel on Gandhi

Road. The owner, Late DB Pradhan was the district secretary of the Pradesh Congress then.

"The Congressmen used to frequent the house. I remember Pranab uncle as a cheerful man. I remember my mother preparing lunch for him and often I used to serve him tea. I was 12 years old then" stated Meena.

During his visit to Darjeeling in July 2016 in the capacity of President, Meena had got an opportunity to pay him a visit at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling. He had readily granted them an

audience.

"At the designated time I arrived at the Raj Bhawan accompanied by my

granddaughter and brother. Seeing us he smiled and enquired about my parents. We told him that we had lost both. We chatted for around 20 minutes. He reminisced about his stay at our house and the lunch mother used to cook for him. He took my

granddaughter, Myra, on his laps, blessed her and even gave her sweets" stated Meena, in her 60s. Despite other dignitaries waiting to meet him, he took his time to interact with them without hurry.

"My sister kept on addressing him as "Uncle" and I kept nudging her. After all, he was the President. He did not mind at all and kept smiling. Such a down to earth humble man he was" stated Dr Devendra Pradhan, Meena's

brother.

In the capacity of President, Pranab Mukherjee had visited Darjeeling twice. Such was his love for the Hills, that he accepted the invitation to attend the 125th year celebrations of St. Joseph's School, Darjeeling on November 10, 2013.

Again in July 2016, Pranab Mukherjee attended the birth anniversary of Poet Acharya Bhanubhakta in Darjeeling. In his speech, Mukherjee had dubbed Darjeeling a "Mini India," stating that it is the strength of Indian democracy that is demonstrated in Darjeeling.

"Darjeeling is a true mini India and is not a mere hill station. It is a melting pot of different cultures, ethnicity and religion. The desire to live together, work together and move forward together is what makes this place great. Darjeeling is not just a geographical expression" Mukherjee had stated.

During the commemoration, The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the President to visit Darjeeling whenever he would be able to take out time from his busy

schedule.

"I am not a guest here but I am one of you" Pranab Mukherjee had reciprocated.