Quantum jump in MNREGA funding for Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: With rural roads playing an important role in expanding connectivity in hills, the central government has released Rs 316.80 crore fresh funding for Himachal Pradesh under MGNREGA.



Expansion of the rural roads network in Himachal Pradesh has brought a new revolution in the state's farm economy helping in marketing of the produce to the wholesale markets.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister Virender Kanwar said the central assistance under MGNREGA will help in meeting material and admin contingency costs in 2022-23. He said that this assistance would speed up the work of MGNREGA besides settling the pending liabilities.

Kanwar said that good quality works are being done under MGNREGA in the state and it is proving beneficial in development and upliftment of the rural economy.

He said that especially during the Corona pandemic, MGNREGA proved a boon for the rural economy and employment to thousands of people has also been provided.

The minister said that 336.10 lakh mandays have been achieved against the target of 330 lakh mandays in the year 2020-21 by spending an amount of Rs 988.95 crore under MGNREGA. Similarly, in the year 2021-22, against the target of 343 lakh mandays, 370.87 lakh mandays were achieved by spending an amount of Rs 1091.31 crore.

The minister said that employment was provided to 6.36 lakh families in the year 2020-21 and to 7.07 lakh families in the year 2021-22 under MNREGA. He said that 75,814 works were completed under MGNREGA in the year 2020-21 and 80,957 works were completed in the year 2021-22.