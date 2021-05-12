Pvt hosps under scanner for exorbitant billing & high advance charges

Darjeeling: The district administration has cautioned private nursing homes that Covid-19 emergency patients cannot be turned away if they cannot pay advances. Exorbitant billings and advances cannot be charged for flouting government norms.



The Board of Administrators (BOA) of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation held a meeting with administrative top brass; Health officials of the district and the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital; Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and private hospital representative to take stock of the present Covid-19 situation.

Later talking to media persons, Gautam Deb, chairman, BOA, SMC stated: "Private hospitals cannot charge exorbitant advances and bills. Advances cannot exceed more than Rs 50,000. That too, in case of emergency if a patient fails to provide the advance, the patient cannot be turned away. There is a stricture on these lines from the Apex Court. Exorbitant rates cannot be charged too. There are guidelines from the state government that need to be followed."

Incidentally, there have been complaints from various quarters that private hospitals are charging advances to the tune of Rs 2 lakh to Rs

3 lakh. In case the patient party fails to furnish the advance, the patient is being turned away. High treatment charges are also a common feature in these private facilities.

Deb further stated that the private hospitals will have to honour the "Swasthya Sathi" card of the West Bengal government.

"Along with the details of the availability of beds, the hospitals will have to display

clearly the message that Swasthya Sathi cards are accepted," added Deb.

The chairman stated that there is no crisis of oxygen in the district.

"The oxygen plant at the Siliguri sub-divisional hospital is scheduled to become operational by this Sunday. Others, including the one at NBMCH, will be set up on a war footing," he added.

Soon vaccination of persons in the 18 to 45 age bracket is set to commence in the district. Priority will be given to media persons, transport workers and hawkers, informed Deb.

100 Covid-19 beds have already been increased at the NBMCH.

The Safe House at Hatighisha is already operational. The one at Limbutari is ready for operation.

"A 30-bed facility is also coming up at Jesu Ashram under the Jesuits in Siliguri," added the chairman.

A round-the-clock help desk for admitted Covid patients is operational now at the Darjeeling district hospital. "Patient parties can call the help desk 0354-2251555 or visit in person to get updates on admitted Covid-19 patients," stated Dr Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling Hospital.

The Darjeeling district (including the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area) registered 585 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The number of recoveries stood at 286 on this day.