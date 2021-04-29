Pvt hosp in Siliguri dedicated to Covid treatment

DARJEELING: With the second Covid-19 wave hitting the region hard, the state government has requisitioned Dr Chang's Super Specialty Hospital in Siliguri for Covid-19 treatment.



"On the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Dr Chang's Hospital has been requisitioned. 30 beds will be operational at the hospital

at the earliest to treat Covid-19 patients. Dr Partha Pratim Pal will function as the Superintendent of this

Covid-19 hospital," stated former Tourism Minister Gautam Deb.

During the first wave in 2020, Dr Chang's Hospital and Desan Hospital in Siliguri were requisitioned for Covid treatment.

After the number of cases had come down drastically, they were released.

Meanwhile, a proposal has been sent from the Darjeeling district hospital to set up an oxygen plant at the hospital. "A 65 bed Covid ward is operational at the Darjeeling district hospital. The Covid-19 vaccination programme has been shifted to the old Victoria hospital. As soon as the work is complete, the drive for administering the second dose will start. Oxygen is sufficient till now. We have also sent a proposal for setting up an oxygen plant at the district hospital. RTPCR tests are being conducted for primary contacts and symptomatic patients," stated Dr Subasish Chanda, Superintendent, Darjeeling District Hospital.

Incidentally, RT PCR test samples have to be sent to the lab at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri for tests. Owing to the backlog at the lab, tests slowed down at the Darjeeling district hospital.

However, RAT tests are being conducted.

Since the second wave, 7 Covid related deaths had been recorded at the Darjeeling district hospital so far. A Darjeeling district Covid coordination centre is working round the clock, informed Shashankh Sethi, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. "Any issue of distress arising from COVID-19 can be addressed appropriately and promptly. The number of the centre

is 0354-2255749," stated the DM.

The Darjeeling district recorded 197 cases on Wednesday including 114 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 7 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 6 in Sukna; 1 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 3 in Mirik; 2 in Bijanbari; 4 in Sukhipokhari; 2 in Kharibari, 44 in Matigara; 15 in Naxalbari and 1 in Phansidewa.

About 128 cases are from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including the Jalpaiguri district portion. The number of recoveries stood at 50 (including home isolation patients.)